Barrie registered two power-play assists in a 6-3 win against the Predators on Tuesday.

Barrie has four goals and 21 points in 30 games this season, including 14 power-play points. His fantasy value is so closely tied to his role on the man advantage, so it's fortunate that Barrie entered the contest averaging 3:16 of ice time on the power play, while serving primarily on the top unit.