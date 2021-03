Barrie produced two assists, two shots on goal and a pair of hits in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Jets.

Barrie had the secondary helper on both of Connor McDavid's goals in the contest. The 29-year-old Barrie is running hot with six helpers in his last two games. The Canadian blueliner has racked up 30 points (four goals, 26 assists), 94 shots on net, 34 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating in 33 outings overall.