Barrie logged an assist, two shots on goal, two hits and two PIM in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Golden Knights.

Barrie set up Mattias Janmark's tally just 45 seconds into the game. This was Barrie's third straight game with an assist, and he's picked up four helpers over his last five outings. The defenseman has 32 points (21 on the power play), 88 shots on net, 53 blocked shots, 34 hits, 20 PIM and an even plus-minus rating through 45 contests. His role as a power-play specialist will keep him on the fantasy radar regardless of how much even-strength time he sees.