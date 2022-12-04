Barrie notched a pair of power-play assists, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Canadiens.

Barrie looked to be briefly booted off of the Oilers' top power-play unit in favor of Evan Bouchard, but that wasn't the case Saturday. The 31-year-old Barrie helped out on second-period tallies by Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid as the Oilers feasted with the man advantage. Barrie has earned nine of his 15 points this year on the power play while adding 42 shots on net, 29 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating through 25 games.