Barrie notched an assist and two shots on goal in Friday's 2-1 win over the Flames.

Barrie set up Jesse Puljujarvi on the opening goal of the game. The 29-year-old Barrie has racked up 15 points (three goals, 12 helpers), 53 shots on net and a minus-2 rating in 19 contests. Expect the Canadian blueliner to hold onto a top-pairing role alongside Darnell Nurse even when Ethan Bear (head) returns to the lineup -- it'd be tough to reduce Barrie's role with the production he's had so far.