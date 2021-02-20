Barrie notched an assist and two shots on goal in Friday's 2-1 win over the Flames.
Barrie set up Jesse Puljujarvi on the opening goal of the game. The 29-year-old Barrie has racked up 15 points (three goals, 12 helpers), 53 shots on net and a minus-2 rating in 19 contests. Expect the Canadian blueliner to hold onto a top-pairing role alongside Darnell Nurse even when Ethan Bear (head) returns to the lineup -- it'd be tough to reduce Barrie's role with the production he's had so far.
More News
-
Oilers' Tyson Barrie: Contributes pair of assists•
-
Oilers' Tyson Barrie: Strikes with man advantage•
-
Oilers' Tyson Barrie: Pots game-winner Tuesday•
-
Oilers' Tyson Barrie: Extends point streak to five games•
-
Oilers' Tyson Barrie: Contributes two assists•
-
Oilers' Tyson Barrie: Goal and assist in win•