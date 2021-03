Barrie dished out three assists and had four shots with a plus-3 rating in Wednesday's 7-1 rout over Ottawa.

Barrie set up Darnell Nurse's goal that opened the scoring 3:52 into the game, then he added helpers on a pair of Leon Draisaitl tallies. The first-year Oiler has provided a dynamic element in the absence of injured stalwart Oscar Klefbom (shoulder), providing three goals and 19 assists in 28 games.