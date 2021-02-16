Barrie recorded two assists -- one on the power play -- and four shots on goal in Monday's 6-5 loss to the Jets.

Barrie's two assists came on consecutive goals by Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Kailer Yamamoto. The 29-year-old Barrie has two goals and five helpers in six February games -- he's found his groove offensively, especially with top-unit work on the power play. The blueliner is up to 14 points, 49 shots on net, 21 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating through 17 appearances.