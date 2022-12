Barrie registered two assists (one on the power play), three shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 8-2 win over the Coyotes.

Barrie has posted four assists over his last three games, and three of those helpers have been with the man advantage. The 31-year-old blueliner continues to quarterback the top unit for Edmonton -- it's where he's earned 10 of his 17 points on the season. He has four goals, 13 assists, 48 shots on net, 31 blocked shots an a plus-5 rating in 27 appearances.