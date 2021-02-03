Barrie notched a pair of assists and a team-high five shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Senators.

Barrie set up defense partner Darnell Nurse for the opening tally at 9:42 of the first period. A little over three minutes later, Barrie had the secondary assist on the first of Jesse Puljujarvi's two goals in the contest. The 29-year-old Barrie has found his groove with a four-game point streak. He's racked up one goal, eight helpers and 29 shots on net in 12 outings this year. Barrie's recent run of form has cemented him on the top power-play unit, which should lead to plenty more offense going forward.