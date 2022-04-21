Barrie notched an assist and two shots on goal in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Stars.

Barrie helped out on Derek Ryan's first-period tally Wednesday. With head coach Jay Woodcroft utilizing seven defensemen in recent contests, Barrie's ice time has cratererd. He hasn't played more than 15:40 in any of the last three games. The 30-year-old blueliner still sees power-play time, but he's been a little underwhelming with 37 points, 137 shots on net, 68 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in 68 appearances this season.