Barrie notched three assists (two on the power play) in Thursday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Blues.

Barrie was in on all of the Oilers' goals in the contest. The defenseman continues to be a playmaker on the back end -- he has 11 helpers in eight games in December, with nine of them coming on the power play. The 31-year-old is up to four tallies, 24 points (16 on the power play), 54 shots on net, 33 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating through 31 contests overall. In scoring-only formats, Barrie is the Edmonton blueliner to roster.