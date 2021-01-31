Barrie posted two assists, one on the power play, in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Maple Leafs.

Barrie's first assist saw him pass the puck to Connor McDavid and let the superstar center do the rest. Barrie also helped out on McDavid's overtime winner, with Leon Draisaitl acting as the middleman on that play. The 29-year-old Barrie appeared to take a step toward reclaiming the top-unit power-play duties from Darnell Nurse -- that's a critical role for Barrie to have to maintain his fantasy value. He's amassed five helpers, 21 shots on goal, 15 blocked shots and a minus-7 rating through 10 contests.