Barrie was credited with two assists during a 4-3 loss to the Devils on Thursday.

Barrie, who has compiled four helpers during his past four games, produced his first multi-point game since collecting three points (goal, two assists) against the Ducks on April 3. The 31-year-old defenseman drew assists on second-period goals by Derek Ryan and Leon Draisaitl. He added two shots in the loss.