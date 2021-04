Barrie scored a goal and supplied an assist, both on the power play, in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Jets.

Barrie opened the scoring at the 12-minute mark of the second period. He had another shot in the third that Alex Chiasson tipped in for the Oilers' third goal. The 29-year-old Barrie has six goals, 37 points, 116 shots on net and a plus-4 rating through 43 contests. Eighteen of his points have come with the man advantage.