Barrie logged a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Wednesday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Red Wings.

Barrie ended a three-game point drought when he set up Leon Draisaitl's third-period marker. Three of Barrie's last four points -- over a six-game span -- have come on the power play. The defenseman is up to seven tallies, 29 assists, 24 power-play points, 96 shots on net and 65 blocked shots through 55 contests.