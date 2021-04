Barrie recorded two assists and three shots Wednesday in a 4-2 win over Ottawa. He also had one block and one hit.

Barrie came into the matinee without a point in his last four games, but he put an end to the dry spell with a first-period assist on Leon Draisaitl's power-play goal. He also drew a helper on Connor McDavid's game-winner with 6:06 left in the finale frame. Barrie now has 34 points in 40 games to rank third among all NHL defensemen.