Barrie notched an assist and six shots on goal in Monday's 3-2 win over the Senators.

Barrie had the secondary helper on Leon Draisaitl's second-period marker, which stood as the game-winning goal. The 29-year-old Barrie has collected three goals, 16 assists, 77 shots, 28 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating through 27 contests. He's held onto his role on the top pairing alongside Darnell Nurse even with Ethan Bear back in the lineup, so Barrie should have plenty of chances to produce offense.