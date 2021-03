Barrie (lower body) took line rushes with the first defensive pairing, indicating that he'll play in Wednesday's game against the Flames, Aaron Vickers of NHL.com reports.

Barrie is officially a game-time decision, but it looks like he'll avoid missing his first game since the 2018-19 campaign. The 29-year-old blueliner has been impressive on the Oilers' blue line this year, recording four goals and 20 assists across 31 contests.