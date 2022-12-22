Barrie produced a power-play assist, three shots on goal and two hits in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Stars.

Barrie has recorded 12 assists (10 on the power play) during his eight-game point streak. The Oilers' power play is simply carving through teams as usual, and that keeps Barrie as a productive fantasy player. The 31-year-old defenseman is up to four goals, 23 helpers, 65 shots, 19 power-play points, 36 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating through 34 outings.