Barrie posted a power-play assist and four shots on goal in Saturday's 6-4 loss to the Flames.

Barrie's helper on a Connor McDavid first-period goal extended the former's point streak to five games. In that span, Barrie has produced a goal and seven helpers. The 29-year-old blueliner has racked up 10 points, 33 shots on goal and 18 blocked shots in 13 contests, but he also carries a minus-7 rating. For fantasy purposes, Barrie's sizable role on the top power-play unit makes him a fairly safe play in standard formats.