Barrie scored a goal on three shots in Friday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Rangers.

Barrie has three goals and two helpers over his last seven games. The 31-year-old defenseman is up to eight tallies and 37 points through 56 outings this season. He's collected 24 power-play points -- playing on the Oilers' top unit has given him plenty of exposure to elite scoring talent. The blueliner also has 99 shots on net, 66 blocked shots, 26 PIM and a minus-5 rating.