Barrie scored a pair of goals, including one on the power play, in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Panthers.

Barrie opened the scoring in the second period and tallied again in the third to put the Oilers ahead 2-1. The 31-year-old has had an impressive November, logging two goals and six assists in seven games. He's up to three tallies, 12 points (seven on the power play), 25 shots on net, 15 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating through 16 contests. As long as his offense is clicking, his defensive faults can be overlooked.