Barrie recorded a power-play assist, four shots on goal and two blocked shots in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Canucks.

Barrie was brought in to help shore up the Oilers' power play, and that's just what he did Thursday. He had the secondary helper on the second of Connor McDavid's three tallies in the contest. Barrie has five shots and three blocks in his first two games while averaging 19:03 per game. There's fantasy appeal for the 29-year-old blueliner as long as he's seeing power-play time with two of the best scorers in the game, McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.