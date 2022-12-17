Barrie is on a five-game points streak.
Barrie has picked up nine assists during the streak, giving him four goals and 24 points, eighth-best among NHL blueliners. Barrie has been especially strong with the man-advantage, with two goals and 16 points in 31 games.
More News
-
Oilers' Tyson Barrie: Distributes three helpers•
-
Oilers' Tyson Barrie: Adds two power-play assists•
-
Oilers' Tyson Barrie: Slides another power-play helper•
-
Oilers' Tyson Barrie: Slides power-play assist•
-
Oilers' Tyson Barrie: Contributes pair of helpers•
-
Oilers' Tyson Barrie: Back in business on power play•