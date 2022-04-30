Barrie scored a goal on two shots and blocked two shots in Friday's 3-2 shootout win over the Canucks.

Barrie tied the game at 2-2 with his third-period rally. The 30-year-old defenseman picked up the pace to end the regular season, logging a goal and six helpers in his last nine contests. He's at seven tallies, 41 points, 149 shots on net, 73 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating through 73 appearances, though he'll likely be limited to a third-pairing role as a power-play specialist in the postseason.