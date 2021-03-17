Barrie (lower body) will be a game-time decision Wednesday against the Flames, Jason Gregor of OilersNation.com reports.

Barrie participated in Wednesday's morning skate, but he'll nonetheless be a game-time call against Calgary. The 29-year-old blueliner has been fantastic this season, having racked up four goals and 24 points through 31 games, so fantasy managers will want to keep a close eye on his status ahead of puck drop.