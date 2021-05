Barrie notched a power-play assist and five shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Canucks.

Barrie earned the secondary helper on Leon Draisaitl's second goal of the game. Through 51 appearances, Barrie is up to 44 points, 22 of which have come with the man advantage. The high-scoring blueliner has 133 shots on net, a plus-8 rating and 50 blocked shots in 2020-21.