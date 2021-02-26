Barrie notched a power-play assist and blocked two shots in Thursday's 3-0 win over the Canucks.

The Oilers dressed seven defensemen Thursday, so Barrie was limited to only 13:49 of ice time. Luckily, he's best in the offensive zone, and he had a hand in Alex Chiasson's opening goal in the second period. The 29-year-old Barrie has assists in four straight games. He's up to 18 points (nine on the power play), 58 shots on net and 26 blocked shots in 22 appearances this season. His ice time should rebound to the 20-minute range if the Oilers go back to a traditional six-defensemen lineup, but the return of Ethan Bear (head) could challenge Barrie's top-pairing usage at even strength.