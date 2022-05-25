Barrie notched an assist, two hits and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Flames in Game 4.

Barrie's shot generated a rebound for Ryan Nugent-Hopkins to bury at 16:33 of the third period to give the Oilers a 4-3 lead. The helper snapped a four-game point drought for Barrie, whose offense has slipped as the Oilers' power play has struggled. He's at four points, 21 shots on net, 18 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating in 11 playoff outings.