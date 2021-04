Barrie notched an assist and went plus-3 in Monday's 6-1 win over the Jets.

Barrie set up the first of Connor McDavid's three goals in the contest, which stood as the game-winner. The 29-year-old Barrie has 39 points in 46 games -- that's the same output he had in 70 contests with the Maple Leafs last year. The blueliner has added 118 shots on goal, 44 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating while quarterbacking the top power-play unit, where he's picked up 18 of his points this year.