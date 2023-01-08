Barrie posted a power-play assist, two shots on goal and three hits in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Avalanche.

Barrie set up the second of Zach Hyman's goals in the game. The defenseman was excellent in December with a goal and 14 assists over 15 contests, but Barrie's helper Saturday snapped a four-game point drought. The 31-year-old is at five tallies, 24 helpers, 20 power-play points, 82 shots on net, 51 blocked shots, 29 hits and a minus-1 rating through 41 outings. At this pace, he could put up a solid challenge to match his career high of 59 points from the 2018-19 campaign.