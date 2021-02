Barrie scored a power-play goal on three shots and added an assist in Sunday's 8-5 win over the Senators.

Barrie netted the Oilers' third of five goals in the first period, and later assisted on Kailer Yamamoto's tally near the end of the second. The 29-year-old Barrie has racked up a goal and four assists in his last three outings. The blueliner is up to seven points, 24 shots on net and 16 blocked shots through 11 games overall.