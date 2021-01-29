Barrie posted a power-play assist in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Barrie had the secondary helper on the second of Leon Draisaitl's two goals Thursday. While he started the year as the power-play quarterback in Edmonton, Barrie has slipped onto the second unit with Darnell Nurse working with the top guys. It's a fluid situation -- Barrie saw some time on the top unit in the third period, but he'll need to produce more offense to keep the job. In nine games, Barrie has three helpers, a minus-6 rating, 16 shots on goal and 13 blocked shots.