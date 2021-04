Barrie produced an assist, two shots on net, a pair of hits and two blocked shots in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Canadiens.

Barrie earned the secondary assist on a Jesse Puljujarvi goal in the third period. Through eight games in April, Barrie has a goal and five assists. The Canadian defenseman has 38 points, 118 shots on goal, and a plus-3 rating through 45 contests. He's just one point shy of matching his output from 70 games last season.