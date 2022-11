Barrie notched an assist and went minus-2 in Thursday's 7-2 loss to the Hurricanes.

Barrie has one assist in each of the last three games, and he's produced six helpers over the last six contests. He's been held off the scoresheet just once in that longer span. The veteran defenseman is up to one goal, nine assists, 22 shots on net, 14 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating through 15 contests. He's earned six of his 10 points on the power play.