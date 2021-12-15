Barrie notched an assist in Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Barrie earned the secondary helper on a Colton Sceviour tally in the third period. The assist was Barrie's fourth in seven games in December. The 30-year-old blueliner has 16 points, 53 shots on net, 29 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating through 27 appearances this season. His power-play role on the first unit keeps him as an intriguing option in fantasy despite his third-pairing role at even strength.