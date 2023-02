Barrie recorded a power-play assist and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Red Wings.

Aside from a two-goal game Jan. 28, Barrie has been rather quiet lately. He made sure to come out of the All-Star break strong, setting up a Ryan Nugent-Hopkins insurance tally in the third period. The helper was Barrie's 35th point of the season, 23 of which have come on the power play. He's added 94 shots on net, 61 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating through 51 contests overall.