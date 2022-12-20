Barrie logged a power-play assist, two shots on goal, two blocked shots and a minus-2 rating in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Predators.
Barrie now has a seven-game point streak consisting of 11 assists, nine of which have come on the power play. The 31-year-old defenseman remains one of the best in the game at quarterbacking a power play, though doing so alongside the likes of Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins likely makes it easier. Barrie is up to four goals, 22 assists, 18 power-play points, 62 shots on net, 36 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating through 33 contests.
