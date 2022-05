Barrie notched a power-play assist, three shots on goal, three blocked shots and two PIM in Friday's 8-2 win over the Kings in Game 3.

Barrie has a power-play assist in each of the last two games. The defenseman has benefited from when the Oilers utilize a traditional six-defensemen lineup -- he only had 13:57 of ice time in Game 1 when they dressed seven blueliners. Barrie should continue to see time on the third pairing and top power-play unit.