Barrie (lower body) was unable to finish Monday's game versus the Flames, per Sportsnet.

Barrie logged only 7:02 of ice time. He missed all of the second period, then briefly skated before the third period before returning to the locker room. The severity of Barrie's injury is unknown. Losing the 29-year-old for any length of time is significant for the Oilers -- he has 24 points (11 on the power play) in 31 appearances. If Barrie misses time, look for Darnell Nurse to fill the void on the power play, while Ethan Bear could rise to the top pairing and either Evan Bouchard or Caleb Jones would enter the lineup.