Barrie produced an assist, blocked four shots, added two hits and went plus-3 in Monday's 5-4 loss to the Capitals.

Barrie isn't known for getting involved much defensively, but he put together a decent all-around effort in this one. He's picked up four helpers in as many contests since the start of November, and only one of them has come on the power play. The 31-year-old blueliner is at eight points (five on the power play), 21 shots on net, 12 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating through 13 contests. His 22:56 of ice time Monday was a season high and suggests he could see a slight uptick in usage in the near future.