Barrie notched a power-play assist in Thursday's 6-4 win over the Hurricanes.

Barrie set up Zach Hyman on the opening tally in the first period. Through four games, Barrie has logged two power-play helpers, eight shots on net, three hits and three blocked shots. The 31-year-old can be considered a power-play specialist, as his even-strength defense is not strong enough to command a true top-four role.