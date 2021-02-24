Barrie posted an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Canucks.

Barrie set up Dominik Kahun's first tally of the contest, helping to spark the Oilers' comeback. The 29-year-old Barrie has picked up an assist in each of the last three contests. The blueliner has 17 points, 57 shots on net, 24 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating in 21 contests.