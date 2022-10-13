Barrie recorded a power-play assist in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Canucks.

Barrie had the secondary helper on Leon Draisaitl's second-period tally. While his even-strength production isn't reliable at this stage of his career, Barrie's ability to quarterback a power play keeps him in the fantasy conversation. The defenseman logged 21 of his 41 points last season with the man advantage and should continue to enjoy steady scoring chances on one of the most fearsome power-play teams in the league.