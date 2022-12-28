Barrie notched a game-tying tally during a 2-1 victory over the host Flames on Tuesday.

Barrie, who is known for his big shot from the point, converted a milestone marker Tuesday, his first in 14 contests. The 31-year-old defenseman reached the century mark for career goals on a second-period effort from the blue line, tying the game at 1-1. Barrie had compiled 14 assists since his previous goal on Nov. 28. Barrie added four shots and three blocks in the win over the Pacific Division rival.