Barrie recorded a power-play assist and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the Wild.

Barrie set up the Oilers' lone tally, a Leon Draisaitl goal in the third period. The helper ended a three-game mini-slump for Barrie. The 30-year-old blueliner has 36 points, 132 shots on net, 67 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating in 65 contests overall. With the assist Tuesday, he locked in his eighth straight 30-helper campaign.