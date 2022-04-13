Barrie recorded a power-play assist and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the Wild.
Barrie set up the Oilers' lone tally, a Leon Draisaitl goal in the third period. The helper ended a three-game mini-slump for Barrie. The 30-year-old blueliner has 36 points, 132 shots on net, 67 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating in 65 contests overall. With the assist Tuesday, he locked in his eighth straight 30-helper campaign.
More News
-
Oilers' Tyson Barrie: Rounds up three points in win•
-
Oilers' Tyson Barrie: Registers assist Friday•
-
Oilers' Tyson Barrie: Provides helper in big win•
-
Oilers' Tyson Barrie: Two-point effort in win•
-
Oilers' Tyson Barrie: Does work on special teams•
-
Oilers' Tyson Barrie: Gathers power-play helper•