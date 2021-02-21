Barrie posted a power-play assist, three shots on net and two blocked shots in Saturday's 7-1 win over the Flames.

Barrie had a shot attempt tipped in by Connor McDavid from the slot late in the first period. The 29-year-old Barrie is up to three goals, 13 assists, 24 blocked shots and 56 shots on net through 20 contests. Eight of his 16 points have come with the man advantage -- he sees first-unit usage for the high-octane Oilers' power play.