Barrie posted a power-play assist, three shots on goal and two hits in Friday's 7-1 win over the Sharks.

Barrie has bounced back from a four-game point drought with an assist in three of his last four outings. He helped out on the first of Connor McDavid's tallies Friday. Barrie is up to 31 points (21 on the power play) with 86 shots on net, 53 blocked shots, 18 PIM and an even plus-minus rating through 44 contests.