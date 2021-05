Barrie managed an assist and three shots on goal in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Canucks.

Barrie helped out on a Jesse Puljujarvi tally at 18:37 of the first period, which cut the Canucks' lead to 4-2. The 29-year-old Barrie has a goal and three helpers during his four-game point streak. The star defenseman is up to 45 points, 136 shots on net, 50 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating through 52 contests.