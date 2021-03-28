Barrie scored a goal on two shots, dished an assist and went plus-3 in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Maple Leafs.

Barrie collected an assist on a Leon Draisaitl goal and then scored on a feed from Draisaitl in a span of 4:01 during the second period. The 29-year-old Barrie has been a force on offense in his first year as an Oiler. He has five goals, 32 points, 100 shots on net a plus-11 rating through 35 appearances. At this point, fantasy managers probably won't entertain the thought of removing the Canadian defenseman from their lineups.